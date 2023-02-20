SOHO

Pride Flag Hanging Outside Manhattan Restaurant Set on Fire

By NBC New York Staff

Overnight fire damaged the front façade of Little Prince restaurant in Manhattan.

Authorities say a gay pride flag was intentionally set ablaze outside a Manhattan restaurant in the middle of the night.

Firefighters were called out to the Little Prince restaurant on Prince Street near 6th Avenue in Soho around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

A camera setup inside a neighboring building appears to catch the arsonist jump out of a car and ignite the flag with a lighter before running off. Council Member Erik Bottcher tweeted out the video.

Flames caused some minor damage to the front of the restaurant, but no injuries were reported. Police say they are looking for person responsible.

Community members gathered around 11 a.m. Monday to raise another pride flag at the restaurant.

Gay pride flag hangs outside of Little Prince restaurant in Manhattan.
