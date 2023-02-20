Pride Flag Hanging Outside Manhattan Restaurant Set on Fire

Authorities say a gay pride flag was intentionally set ablaze outside a Manhattan restaurant in the middle of the night.

Firefighters were called out to the Little Prince restaurant on Prince Street near 6th Avenue in Soho around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

A camera setup inside a neighboring building appears to catch the arsonist jump out of a car and ignite the flag with a lighter before running off. Council Member Erik Bottcher tweeted out the video.

Hate in SoHo: Last night this person set fire to the pride flag hanging outside Little Prince restaurant, causing the front of the restaurant to go up in flames. Anyone with info on this should call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-577-TIPS.



At 11AM we will re-hang the flag. pic.twitter.com/ydlXKGBJB1 — NYC Council Member Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) February 20, 2023

Flames caused some minor damage to the front of the restaurant, but no injuries were reported. Police say they are looking for person responsible.

Community members gathered around 11 a.m. Monday to raise another pride flag at the restaurant.