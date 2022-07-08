Pregnant Woman Beaten With Wrench in Jarring NYC Daylight Attack, Video Shows

Police are looking for a man who brutally attacked a 26-year-old pregnant woman with a metal wrench in the Bronx last month, bashing her in the head with the tool repeatedly before driving away from the scene in a silver BMW, authorities say.

It wasn't immediately clear what provoked the 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 6 attack, which happened outside a Fordham Heights clothing store along a popular Grand Concourse shopping strip, but the NYPD just released the footage on Friday.

It shows the man and woman battling in the middle of a street. She is stepping backward as he pushes forward. Then the woman appears to fall against a car, out of the view of the camera.

The man's arms are seen moving, and hers also appear to flail, as the fight continues. Bystanders move around them. Some appear to try to stop the man, though it's not really clear from the poor video quality what is unfolding.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Eventually, the man walks off. The victim suffered a severe laceration to her head and was taken to a hospital in stable condition after the attack.

There was no immediate update provided by the NYPD Friday on her condition or on the condition of her unborn child.

It also wasn't clear how many months pregnant the woman was at the time of the June attack, nor was it known if police believed she knew her attacker. Authorities have not released information about the identity of any possible suspect.

Police released surveillance of the attacker (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.