Pregnant Teen Shot While Sitting in SUV in Manhattan: Police

A pregnant teen just weeks away from her due date was shot while sitting inside an SUV in Upper Manhattan, according to police.

The 19-year-old, who is eight months pregnant, was in the passenger seat of an SUV at West 165th Street and Broadway in Washington Heights when the shots rang out just before 9 p.m., according to police.

A bullet pierced the vehicle and hit the woman in the leg, police said. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she and the unborn child are expected to survive.

It was not immediately clear if the woman was the intended target of the shooting. Police said fuve men ran off after the shooting.

No arrests have yet been made.