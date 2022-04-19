Pregnant Mother Robbed at Gunpoint By Robbers Posing as UPS Workers at Her Home: Police

A pregnant woman was left traumatized in her Brooklyn apartment after a knock at her door had her thinking a package was being delivered — but things took a terrifying turn when she answered the door.

The mother was expecting something to be delivered to her home in a second-floor apartment on East 18th Street in Flatbush Tuesday afternoon, according to her sister. She was there with her two children when she heard a knock, followed by someone claiming to be from UPS.

"She saw the guy with the UPS uniform. Next thing you know, she said she’s inside the apartment with the guy at gunpoint," her sister told NBC New York.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said that two men dressed as UPS workers shoved the woman inside, then took cash and jewelry from the apartment. The two robbers were said to be armed with a gun, according to police.

The building's superintendent said that detectives looked at video from hallway surveillance cameras to get a glimpse of the suspects, who he said had masks and gloves on as well.

"Hopefully they find them hopefully they can see behind the masks or something," the super said.

NBC New York's Chris Jose reports.

The victim's sister said they both grew up in the building, and are now raising their families there, too. Both now are questioning their safety inside their own building.

"We can’t even open the doors now. How are we going to trust packages now, we can't. We got to let them sit at the door," the sister said.

The woman was said to be resting and recovering after the incident, but is expected to be OK. Police are looking for more surveillance video to see where the two alleged robbers may have run off to, and to get a better look at who they are.

An investigation is ongoing.