NYPD

Precincts Collect Donations in NYC for Haiti Earthquake Victims

NBC Universal, Inc.

All police precincts across New York City started collecting donations in the wake of the devastating earthquake in Haiti that claimed the lives of more than 700 people.

Saturday's earthquake left at least 724 dead and 2,800 injured in the Caribbean island nation, with thousands more displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes.

The NYPD on Sunday asked New Yorkers to bring donations to any one of the precincts to help in relief efforts.

Police were asking for donations of medical supplies, hygiene products, bottled water, clothing and non-perishable food. Find the nearest precinct here.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The devastation could soon worsen with the coming of Tropical Storm Grace, which was predicted to reach Haiti late Monday or early Tuesday, bringing the potential for torrential rain, flooding and landslides.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with up to 15 inches in some southern parts of the island they share.

News

New York State Thruway 5 hours ago

Investigators Describe Chaotic Scene of NY Thruway Tour Bus Crash

Haiti Earthquake 5 hours ago

Rescuers Racing in Haiti as Storm Threatens to Follow Quake

The epicenter was about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and aftershocks continued to jolt the area Sunday.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Haiti on Saturday morning causing widespread damage and killing at least 724 people. Rescue footage showed a woman and child being pulled from rubble as rescuers quickly search to save trapped victims. The U.S. Coast Guard has sent assistance for relief efforts.
Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NYPDNew York CityHaitiearthquake
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us