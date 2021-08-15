Precincts Collect Donations in NYC for Haiti Earthquake Victims

All police precincts across New York City started collecting donations in the wake of the devastating earthquake in Haiti that claimed the lives of more than 700 people.

Saturday's earthquake left at least 724 dead and 2,800 injured in the Caribbean island nation, with thousands more displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes.

The NYPD on Sunday asked New Yorkers to bring donations to any one of the precincts to help in relief efforts.

Police were asking for donations of medical supplies, hygiene products, bottled water, clothing and non-perishable food. Find the nearest precinct here.

The people of #Haiti need your help!



You can now bring donations to any NYPD station house to help in the earthquake relief effort.



Find your local precinct here🔽https://t.co/fQb4p0QJkp pic.twitter.com/iEYAANWT2u — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 15, 2021

The devastation could soon worsen with the coming of Tropical Storm Grace, which was predicted to reach Haiti late Monday or early Tuesday, bringing the potential for torrential rain, flooding and landslides.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with up to 15 inches in some southern parts of the island they share.

The epicenter was about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and aftershocks continued to jolt the area Sunday.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Haiti on Saturday morning causing widespread damage and killing at least 724 people. Rescue footage showed a woman and child being pulled from rubble as rescuers quickly search to save trapped victims. The U.S. Coast Guard has sent assistance for relief efforts.