Attorneys for stepmom accused of holding stepson captive seek to allow her to pick up possessions

The attorneys for the woman who is accused of holding her stepson captive in their Waterbury home and starving him for 20 years are seeking to allow their client to return to her home to collect possessions and to get her cell phone back.

Kimberly Sullivan, 56, has been charged with kidnapping and other related charges.

The investigation started in February when the woman's 32-year-old stepson was rescued from a fire at the family home on Blake Street and he told first responders that he had lit the fire in a desperate attempt to escape.

When the man was found, he was malnourished. At 5-foot 9-inches tall, he weighed 68 pounds.

Last week, the man released his first public statement since that rescue.

He said he's already better and stronger than he way and he is grateful for the care he's received.

In a statement, he asked people to call him "S."

“This is not the name given to me by my parents when I was born. I am choosing a new name for myself, and I will use that name as I reclaim control over my life and my future. My name is my choice, and it is the first of many choices I will make for myself now that I am free.”

He said he was held prisoner in his home since he was 11 years old, in the fourth grade.

You can read the full statement here.

Sullivan’s attorney responded to her stepson’s statement.

"The accuser’s public narrative, put forth by his handlers - lacks both specifics and credibility. It appears timed to sway public opinion and its only purpose can be to poison the well of a future jury panel rather than seek justice through proper legal channels."

Sullivan has pleaded not guilty in all the charges she's facing.

Her defense team filed two motions in closed court.

One is to change the address on the protective order so that she return to the house on Blake Street and collect some possessions.

The other is to get her cell phone back.