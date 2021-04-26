Powerful Google Ad About Grandparents Who Are Deaf Makes Oscars Viewers Emotional

One commercial during the 2021 Oscars generated nearly as much buzz as some of the nominees.

A Google ad featuring a pair of grandparents who are deaf using various pieces of technology to communicate amid the pandemic broke the hearts of many viewers.

"As a CODA, or 'child of deaf adults,' Googler Tony has always shared a unique bond with his parents," read a caption that accompanied the ad when shared on Twitter. "But when the pandemic forced a physical distance between them, they found new ways — and a new reason — to stay close."

As a CODA, or “child of deaf adults,” Googler Tony has always shared a unique bond with his parents. But when the pandemic forced a physical distance between them, they found new ways — and a new reason — to stay close. 🤟 pic.twitter.com/ZPrauhIRbc — Google (@Google) April 26, 2021

In the Google commercial, which played more like a touching short film, the narrator explained his experience growing up hearing with parents who are deaf. It then jumped to today, showing that without video conferencing, it would be so much harder for his family to communicate. And it's more important now than ever because his parents are grandparents to his newborn son.

Twitter took off with love for the tear-jerking ad.

"Jesus. Google. give them an oscar for that commercial," MSNBC reporter Sam Stein wrote.

Vulture senior writer Alex E. Jung wrote, "not this google commercial winning best picture."

"Thank you so much @Google for featuring this story during the @Oscars2021Live_ about a CODA (Child of Deaf Adult)," one person tweeted. "I absolutely loved the inclusion of the grandson signing “more” when he was eating. Sign language at its finest! #Google #Oscars2021 #inclusion."

Another fan added, "Omg I just broke down sobbing watching that Google commercial. #oscars #Google #googlecommercial."

The ad was a gorgeous reminder of the power of connection — and of family.

