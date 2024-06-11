What to Know Someone in the Garden State woke up a multimillionaire after hitting the June 10, 2024, Powerball jackpot.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Preet Food Mart at 598 Chews Landing Road, the New Jersey Lottery said.

The winner will have the option of a $222.6 million annuity or taking a lump cash sum of $104.7 million (both before taxes).

New Jerseyans, check your Powerball ticket because you might be waking up Tuesday a new mega millionaire.

The only ticket in the $222.6 million Monday, June 10, 2024, Powerball draw that matched all five white balls (3, 10, 33, 58 and 59) and the red Powerball (9) was sold in the Garden State, according to the Powerball lottery.

Powerball jackpot struck in Camden County

New Jersey Lottery officials told NBC10 the winning ticket was sold in Lindenwold, Camden County.

The ticket was sold at the Preet Food Mart at 598 Chews Landing Road, the state lottery told NBC10 Philadelphia. The store will receive a $30,000 bonus check for selling the winner during a Tuesday afternoon ceremony that you can watch live on this page starting at noon.

As of late Tuesday morning, the holder of the winning ticket had yet to come forward.

How long had it been since someone hit the Powerball jackpot?

This was the fourth time in 2024 that someone hit the Powerball and the first win since the May 6 draw where a winning ticket was purchased in Florida, Powerball said.

The winner will have the option of a $222.6 million annuity or taking a lump cash sum of $104.7 million (both before taxes). "If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year," Powerball said.

Where is Powerball played? How hard is it to win?

The Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The chance of hitting the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.

