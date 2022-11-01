Powerball Numbers: $1M and $2M Tickets Sold in NY, But Still No $1B Jackpot Winners

The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York are about to become millionaires overnight.

One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million dollars, according to the Powerball website. There was also another ticket sold in the state that matched the white balls and included the Power Play option, which ups the winnings to $2 million overall for that ticketholder.

Nationwide, there were 10 million-dollar tickets that matched all five white ball numbers, and three that did the same with the Power Play. There were also 134 tickets sold across the country that won a $50,000 prize in Monday night's drawing, and another 23 tickets that won a $150,000 prize.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Certainly not bad consolation prizes.

The odds of hitting the $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054, while the odds of hitting the jackpot, matching all five white balls plus the Powerball, are 1 in 292,201,338. Here are a few numbers strategies for those vying again on Wednesday.

The winning numbers for Monday's $1 billion Powerball jackpot were 19, 13, 39, 59 and 36 with a red Powerball of 13. The jackpot was the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticket holders in 2016.

And because there were no grand prize winners, the drawing for Wednesday, Nov. 2, will climb to $1.2 billion, according to the Powerball website, the second-largest prize in its history and just the second time the jackpot has topped $1 billion in the game's history -- and even though the lump sum cash option would be less than half of that, thanks to taxes, we're pretty sure there's no one in the United States who wouldn't be thrilled to take that win. Hey, we'd take a double-up.

Wednesday night's Powerball drawing will be the 39th in this run. In Saturday's drawing, four tickets sold in New Jersey came to be worth big money. The third prize-winning tickets, each worth $50,000, had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

Two weeks ago, three lucky people in New York won $50,000 Powerball prizes. The jackpot climbed to a (relatively) paltry $610 million after that one -- and could be double it if no one hits it Monday night.

Odds rise considerably the higher the prize. The second-place Powerball prize is $1 million and you've got to hit all five white balls to snare that one.