Power Surge Shuts Down Six Flags Theme Park in NJ Friday

Six Flags Great Adventure Park in New Jersey opted to stay closed through the day Friday after a power surge triggered an outage at the theme park, a spokesperson said. Hurricane Harbor and Wild Safari are open as usual.

The theme park opening was initially delayed for hours after Friday's power loss, which happened before the park's scheduled opening. Chopper 4 was over the scene before noon and showed scores of people standing outside the gates.

By mid-afternoon Six Flags said the theme park would stay closed. It is expected to reopen at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

"Crews have been working diligently to restore power, but we just made the decision to keep the park closed for today due to the length of the repair," the Six Flags spokesperson said. "Guests with tickets for July 22 may use their tickets through Labor Day. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to welcoming you back to the theme park."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Guests who arrived at the theme park early Friday only to find its opening delayed -- and then off completely for the day -- had their tickets honored at the water park. All impacted guests also were offered free admission to the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure, while some unfortunate souls opted to wait and see if the theme park would eventually open up Friday.

Six Flags says tickets purchased for July 22 will be honored on any other regular operating day through Labor Day. Guests who don't plan to return can request refunds.