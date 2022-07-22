Portions of NYC Triathlon Halved Over Sunday's Extreme Heat Worries

The current stretch of dangerous and downright intolerable heat and humidity culminate in possible record-levels this Sunday, a forecast worrying enough to shorten the New York City Triathlon.

Organizers made the decision to cut the run and cycling portions of the race in half, lowering the run from 6.2 miles to 2.5 miles and the bike ride from 24.8 miles down to 12.4 miles.

The duathlon, which had a 2-mile run, will be shortened to just 1 mile.

By reducing the lengths of the legs for Sunday's athletes, race organizers hope to minimize any heat-related injuries on what's expected to be one of the most unbearable days of this heatwave. More than 2,400 athletes are participating.

Triathlon participants kick off around 5:50 a.m. Sunday from West 81st Street and the Hudson River -- duathlon athletes follow closely behind at 6:05 a.m. from Riverside Park and 101st Street. More course details and race info here.

Heat advisories remain in effect for the entire tri-state area, including all of New York City, and are expected to stay active through Sunday.

That looks to be the most insufferable day yet, with temperatures looking to push near-record levels on Sunday. It is also expected to stay in the 90s Monday, which would make seven straight days of such heat.

The New York State Department of Health also reminds New Yorkers that heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States. Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, yet annually many people suffer from the effects of extreme heat.

New Yorkers should learn the risk factors and symptoms of heat-related illness to protect themselves and those they love.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Hot, dry, red skin

A rapid pulse

Rapid and shallow breathing

A body temperature higher than 105°

Loss of alertness, confusion, and/or loss of consciousness.

