Times Square

All-Clear Issued After Times Square Evacuated for Suspicious Container

The "red steps" in Father Duffy Square are a New York City icon

By Jonathan Dienst

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A portion of Times Square was evacuated Thursday afternoon after something was thrown toward people sitting on the "red steps" in Father Duffy Square, but police gave the all-clear around 1 p.m.

Law enforcement sources say a man riding bicycle threw what may be a cookie tin toward people sitting on the steps, prompting them to flee.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police checked out the container as a precaution giving the ongoing situation near the U.S. Capitol, the sources said -- adding that a private security dog sniffed the container and sat down, an unusual reaction that prompted an extra response.

Roughly three blocks of Times Square were evacuated, from 45th to 48th Streets along Seventh Avenue.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Times SquareNYCevacuation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us