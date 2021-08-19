All-Clear Issued After Times Square Evacuated for Suspicious Container

A portion of Times Square was evacuated Thursday afternoon after something was thrown toward people sitting on the "red steps" in Father Duffy Square, but police gave the all-clear around 1 p.m.

Law enforcement sources say a man riding bicycle threw what may be a cookie tin toward people sitting on the steps, prompting them to flee.

Police checked out the container as a precaution giving the ongoing situation near the U.S. Capitol, the sources said -- adding that a private security dog sniffed the container and sat down, an unusual reaction that prompted an extra response.

Roughly three blocks of Times Square were evacuated, from 45th to 48th Streets along Seventh Avenue.