Porsche, Range Rover, Audi, BMW Stolen in Armed Manhattan Parking Garage Heist

No injuries were reported

Four luxury vehicles were stolen from a Manhattan parking garage at gunpoint overnight, authorities say, and they're looking for at least a half-dozen suspects.

According to police, about six or seven people were involved in the heist at the Greenwich Street garage in Tribeca around 4 a.m. Thursday. They made off with an Audi, Porsche, Range Rover and BMW, police said.

All of them escaped. While a gun was involved, police say no parking attendants were hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

