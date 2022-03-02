fried chicken

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Coming to the Tri-State for the First Time

Bojangles, known for its chicken and biscuits, will come to the Northeast for the first time

One of the most popular fried chicken chains in the country, which hasn't had a presence so far in the Northeast, is on the verge of coming to the market in a significant way.

Bojangles, known for its chicken and also its iconic biscuits (with a heavy emphasis on breakfast), said this week it struck a franchise deal to open 10 stores in New Jersey.

The Charlotte-based company said the new locations will be in Middlesex, Essex, Union, Bergen, and Hudson counties, but didn't say which cities or when they'd open.

The owners, Dipak Patel and Agam Vaidya, already operate dozens of Burger King locations throughout the region.

