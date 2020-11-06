Poll Worker in Dutchess County Tests Positive for COVID-19: Health Officials

Dutchess County health officials on Friday cautioned residents who voted in person on Election Day to watch for COVID-19 symptoms after a poll worker tested positive for the disease.

Health Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian says the worker at the East Fishkill Community Center in Hopewell Junction had been wearing a mask, hand sanitizing and social distancing.

The poll worker didn't have any symptoms, and Vaidian said the "risk to voters is minimal."

The Dutchess County Board of Elections is working with the health department to contact trace and making sure poll workers who had contact with the person are also quarantined.

“We urge anyone who voted at the East Fishkill Community Center on November 3rd to be aware and alert for possible symptoms,” said Vaidian. “We encourage you to be tested as a precaution."

Symptoms of COVID-19, which can appear from two to 14 days after exposure, may include: fever, coughing, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fatigue, body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea and diarrhea.

