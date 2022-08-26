Polio Detected in Another NY County's Wastewater This Month as Virus Spreads

The polio outbreak in New York is spreading, with virus now being detected in wastewater samples from another county both last month and this month.

The state Health Department said Friday that four samples from Sullivan County, two from July and two from August, tested positive for the type of virus that can cause paralytic polio.

So far the state only has one confirmed case of a paralyzing polio infection, from Rockland County. But related viral samples have turned up in wastewater from Orange County and New York City as well. Retroactive testing of samples confirmed the virus was circulating in the community as far back as April, well before the young, unvaccinated Rockland man was infected.

“The polio in New York today is an imminent threat to all adults and children who are unvaccinated or not up to date with their polio immunizations," Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a statement.