Police: Toppled Tree Falls on Delivery Truck, Killing Driver in Northern New Jersey

Authorities say a falling tree landed on a delivery truck on a road in New Jersey over the weekend, killing the driver.

Vernon Township police and several fire department and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the accident at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said they arrived to find that a large tree had uprooted and fallen onto the roadway, striking a passing UPS delivery truck. The driver, a 49-year-old Hackettstown woman, was trapped in the driver compartment, and rescue crews worked to free her with the aid of a nearby tree service company and a contractor.

Police said the driver was taken by ambulance to a medevac aircraft and flown to Morristown Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Authorities haven’t said what they believe caused the tree to uproot and topple.