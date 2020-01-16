Police to Release New Details in 2010 Murder of Sex Worker on Long Island Beach

What to Know Police are expected to provide new details in their yearslong investigation into the murder of 24-year-old Shannan Gilbert

The search for the missing sex worker from New Jersey led law enforcement to the discoveries of 10 separate sets of remains, most of whom also believed to be sex workers

The last update in the case revolved around a 22-minute 911 call Gilbert made before she disappeared. Suffolk County police last year refused to release the recording

Over nine years after the skeletal remains of Shannan Gilbert, a sex worker from New Jersey who went missing, and several others were discovered on Long Island's South Shore, police are expected to provide new details in their yearslong investigation.

Suffolk County police say they will share "previously undisclosed piece of evidence" on Thursday at the department's headquarters in Yaphank. Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart is also expected to discuss a new initiative to share information with the public on the investigation into the 10 bodies found buried near Gilgo and Oak beaches in 2010.

Investigators will also share details of new scientific technique being used to advance their case.

Gilbert's disappearance sparked an investigation in May 2010 when she call 911 and said someone was trying to kill her. The last update in the case revolved around that phone call. Suffolk County police last year appealed a judge's order to turn over the 22-minute call, arguing that releasing the tape would jeopardize an ongoing investigation, NBC News reported.

Before she went missing, Gilbert was last seen screaming and running from what police said was a client's home near Oak beach.

The search for the missing 24-year-old led law enforcement to the grisly discoveries of 10 separate sets of remains, most of whom also believed to be sex workers.

On Dec. 11, 2010, an officer found the body of Melissa Barthelemy, a call girl who had vanished in 2007. Over the next several weeks, officers discovered the remains of four other missing prostitutes -- Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes and Jessica Taylor -- along with an unidentified Asian man, three unidentified women and an unidentified toddler.

Authorities said they were the victims of homicides. No arrests have been made in any of their deaths and no suspects have ever been named.

On Dec. 13, 2011, investigators eventually discovered Gilbert's body about a half mile from where she was last seen. She was found in a swamp rampant with thorny brush and police said they believed Gilbert drowned. A medical examiner's autopsy proved inconclusive.

Later, an independent autopsy by the renowned forensic pathologist Michael Baden found Gilbert had suffered injuries “consistent with homicidal strangulation.” Police have insisted her death is not connected to the others.

Gilbert's mother, Mari, refused to let the case drop out of the public eye and pressed law enforcement for a homicide investigation that would never matured. Mari Gilbert died in July 2016, allegedly stabbed to death by her other daughter, Sarra, who suffers from schizophrenia.