Police Tires Slashed Outside NYPD Precinct in Mourning

The NYPD's 32nd Precinct, in mourning for two officers shot and killed last week, is now looking for a tire slasher as well.
Three vehicles parked near the precinct station house had their tires slashed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a senior NYPD official tells News 4.
A marked NYPD car and van each had their rear driver's-side tires slashed, while a van from the Darien, CT police department had its rear passenger-side tire slashed.
Police were still looking for a suspect as of late Wednesday night.
32nd Precinct officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot last Friday night responding to a domestic disturbance just down the street from the station. Rivera died that night; Mora died Tuesday.
There has been a steady stream of first-responder delegations from throughout the region visiting the precinct since to pay respects.