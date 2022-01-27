NYPD

Police Tires Slashed Outside NYPD Precinct in Mourning

Three police vehicles had their tires slashed outside the precinct that was home to two officers shot and killed last week

By Myles Miller

The NYPD's 32nd Precinct, in mourning for two officers shot and killed last week, is now looking for a tire slasher as well.

Three vehicles parked near the precinct station house had their tires slashed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a senior NYPD official tells News 4.

A marked NYPD car and van each had their rear driver's-side tires slashed, while a van from the Darien, CT police department had its rear passenger-side tire slashed.

Police were still looking for a suspect as of late Wednesday night.

32nd Precinct officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot last Friday night responding to a domestic disturbance just down the street from the station. Rivera died that night; Mora died Tuesday.

There has been a steady stream of first-responder delegations from throughout the region visiting the precinct since to pay respects.

