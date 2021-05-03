Police SUV Strikes 72-Year-Old Woman Waiting for Bus on Staten Island After Crash With Cab

A 72-year-old woman who was waiting for a bus late Sunday night has been hospitalized after an out-of-control NYPD police cruiser struck her following a collision.

Authorities say a cab collided with the police vehicle before midnight and a third car was hit before the NYPD marked SUV crashed into a bus stop near Broadway and Forest Avenue, hitting the woman. The woman suffered injuries to her legs and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

It's unclear what led up to the crash between the police vehicle and the cab, and unknown whether anyone else was hurt in the incident.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.