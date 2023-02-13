U-Haul Driver in Custody After Violent Rampage Through NYC Injures 4

At least four people were injured Monday morning after the driver of a U-Haul truck barreled through several Brooklyn neighborhoods striking pedestrians and people riding mopeds, police officials said.

Authorities allege the driver plowed into the victims, three of which were reportedly on mopeds, during a violent rampage through the borough's Bay Ridge and Sunset Park neighborhoods. Most of the injuries were minor, but at least one of the victims hospitalized was said to be in grave condition.

The Monday morning mayhem appeared to start down in Bay Ridge, around 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway, before the driver continued on north. There were initial reports of the truck swerving onto sidewalks with police chasing close behind.

By 11:30 a.m., police had the truck stopped, surrounded on a corner between Red Hook and Carroll Gardens, and its driver was taken into custody.

News 4 Police surround U-Haul truck used in suspected hit-and-run.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the vehicular assaults.

"We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident," Councilman Justin Brannan, who represents Red Hook, tweeted.

This story is developing.