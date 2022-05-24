Atlantic County

Police Involved in Shooting at NJ Dollar General Parking Lot

The incident played out Tuesday morning in the parking of the Dollar General on New Road in Absecon, New Jersey

By Dan Stamm

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It was a tense scene outside a Dollar General store near the Jersey Shore Tuesday morning as police officers were involved in a shooting.

Officers could be seen with their guns drawn in the parking lot of the store on New Road in Absecon, New Jersey, according to video shot by a passerby. A short time later sounds like gunfire erupted.

What exactly happened remained unclear midday, as investigators had released few details, other than to say no officers were injured. The video from the passerby doesn't capture what happens after the sounds that may have been gunfire.

In a brief news release, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said it responded to "the report of a Police Officer Involved shooting."

The prosecutor's office said it had no further information about the person involved or if that person was injured. The office did, however, say that no police officers were hurt.

Several dozen evidence markers could be seen on the ground as SkyForce10 hovered over the Dollar General parking lot midday.

Police officers and evidence markers seen from above at a Dollar General Parking lot in Absecon, New Jersey
SkyForce10
Police officers and evidence markers seen from above at a Dollar General Parking lot in Absecon, New Jersey

This story is developing and will be updated.

Atlantic CountyNew JerseyPolice shootingabsecon
