Police Shoot Suspect in Pursuit of Brooklyn Gunman Who Wounded 2

A New York City cop shot and wounded a man Thursday night during a brief pursuit for suspects in a double shooting in Brooklyn moments earlier.

Police were in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:30 p.m. responding to reports of shots fired near Broadway and Kosciuszko Street. There they found two men, ages 33 and 44, wounded from gunfire. One was shot in the leg and arm, the other in his hand, according to NYPD officials.

Investigating officers conducting a search of the area came upon a suspect and chased him down, arresting him and taking possession of a firearm they believed was used to shoot the two men. Top officials believe him to be the shooter.

A second individual possibly linked to the shooting was discovered a short time later as officers continued their investigation, police said. Two officers spotted the second man and chased after him near Van Buren Street and Patchen.

After running a couple blocks, NYPD officials said one of the officers fired after suspecting the man was reaching for a firearm.

"They see the male grab his waist, turn towards them. One of the officers fired two rounds, striking the male in his right lower leg," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey.

The injured man was apprehended trying to get inside an apartment building nearby. A weapon was not recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.