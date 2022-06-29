Police Seeking Suspects Connected to a Citywide Bail Scam Robbery Pattern

Police have identified suspects in a predatory bail scam scheme to trick older New Yorkers out of large amounts of cash.

In four incidents dating back to May, investigators say the suspects contacted victims directly and told them they need thousands of dollars to bail out a family member, and arranged to collect that money. Police say none of the family members were found to be in legal trouble in the first place.

Police say the first incident happened on May 31st in Queens, when an unknown individual called an 83-year-old man stating his family member had been arrested and needed money for bail. The 83-year-old gave the individual $5,000 before learning that his family member was in fact not in any legal trouble.

The second incident and fourth incidents occurred on June 8th and 9th in Brooklyn and followed the exact same pattern as the first, with the thieves getting away with a total of $24,669. The suspect was seen fleeing the latter in a light-colored Infiniti sedan.

The third incident was on June 9th in Queens, but the 74-year-old woman asked to hand over $6,800 was luckily able to contact her family member and figure out she was being scammed. When she confronted the individual, he ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline