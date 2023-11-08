subway crime

Police seek man who allegedly fired at mugger inside midtown subway station

By The Associated Press

NBC New York

Police are seeking a man who fired at a mugger inside a busy Manhattan subway station, authorities said Wednesday.

No one was injured when the gunman opened fire shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday inside the 49th Street station in midtown, a police spokesperson said.

A 49-year-old man was trying to rob a woman when the gunman fired at the would-be robber but did not hit him, police said. The gunman fled. Surveillance photos released by the police show him wearing black shorts and a green T-shirt and carrying a green tote bag.

The 49-year-old man was arrested on a charge of attempted robbery, police said.

An investigation ongoing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

subway crimeMidtownsubway violence
