Police Seek Group of Six in String of Robberies Spanning Three Boroughs

Investigators are looking for six people in connection with robberies of stores from the Lower East Side and Lower Manhattan to Bushwick, Cypress Hills, and Jackson Heights.

They happened between September 12 and October 24.

In the most recent incident, four of the suspects approached a 35-year-old worker inside a convenience store in Jackson Heights, Queens on 37th Ave. and Warren Street. Police say one motioned as if he was armed while the others took $800 from the cash register and around $1500 worth of merchandise, before they all fled.

According to the NYPD, the suspects have worked together to rob the stores of a combined $7,500 cash and almost $5,900 worth of merchandise. They have also taken store employees' cellphones at knifepoint and gunpoint, as well as assaulting a 49-year-old store employee, punching him multiple times in the face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.