Police Seek 2nd Person in Connection With Subway Fire That Killed Train Operator

The NYPD is seeking a second person for questioning in connection with a subway fire that killed a 36-year-old train operator and injured 16 other people late last month.

Police on Thursday released a photo of the person who was seen exiting the West 110th Street and Lenox Avenue subway station shortly after the incident on March 27 that killed Garrett Goble and injured several others. Police are investigating the fire as an act of arson.

A $2,500 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers and the MTA is offering up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Police previously took another person in custody in connection to the incident but it's unclear if any charges were filed.

Large plumes of smoke were seen billowing from grates on the Upper West Side streets that early Friday morning and emergency responders found three men and one woman suffering from smoke inhalation at the scene, the NYPD said.

A fifth man, Goble of Brooklyn, was found on the train roadbed, according to police. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said Goble had worked with the MTA for six years, and had a 5-month-old child.

A total of 16 people aside from Goble, some of them firefighters, were hurt.

Anyone with information about the man police are searching for is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.