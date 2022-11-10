MTA

Police Searching For Man Who Attacked An MTA Employee

There's a search going on for a man who police say attacked an MTA custodial cleaner with a metal pipe on Nov. 2 in Lower Manhattan.

Police say around 6:45 a.m., the cleaner, subcontracted by MTA, was working on the "E" train platform in the Chambers St. subway station when the suspect approached her with a metal pipe. He then struck her in the face. 

According to investigators, other MTA employees tried to chase the man down, but he got away on a southbound "2" train.

Police say the victim had swelling and bruising to her face. She was taken by EMS to Bellevue Hospital. 

Anyone with information in regard is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

