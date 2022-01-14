Police Search for Woman Who Went Missing While Canoeing in CT River

Police in a Connecticut town are searching for a woman who went canoeing in the afternoon, but has not been seen since.

Sara Levy was reported missing around 5:15 p.m. in Westport, police said. It is believed that the 22-year-old Levy went canoeing in the Saugatuck River less than an hour before that, around 4:30 p.m.

A witness saw Levy in her canoe near the Ruth Steinkraus Bridge, close to the center of town. The witness said he briefly lost sight of the canoe, and when he was able to see it again, it was empty.

Police said that at the time Levy was last seen in the canoe, the water level was fairly low, so it' possible she was able to get out and walk to shore. Westport Police and Fire Dive Team searched the water where she was last seen, but later suspended their search.

The search suspension came after police learned that Levy exited the river and went to a local business, where she was seen on surveillance. However, Westport Police said that they still have not located Levy.

Levy is about 5'6 with chin length brown hair, and was last seen wearing a yellow coat and blue pants.

Anyone with information regarding Levy's whereabouts is asked to contact Westport Police.