Police Search for Two Suspects in Stabbing of Eric Adams Campaign Volunteer

Police are searching for two men involved in the brutal stabbing of a volunteer for the Eric Adams campaign on the last of early voting in New York City.

The 42-year-old victim was canvassing through the neighborhood on the 500 block of Morris Avenue on Sunday afternoon when two men approached and one of them stabbed the volunteer, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The men immediately fled the scene on foot and a knife and ice pick were recovered nearby, police sources familiar with the investigation told NBC New York. Their motive remains unclear and police are still searching for the two men whose broad daylight attack was caught on video.

The sources said the victim had campaign flyers on him at the time of the attack. He was taken to nearby Lincoln Hospital in critical but stable condition. A spokesperson for the campaign says Adam visited the wounded volunteer, who had to undergo surgery, at the hospital.

A member of Team Adams -- who has been working hard & volunteering every day -- was stabbed in the Bronx today @ 149th St & Morris Ave. The police are investigating & he’s in surgery. If you have any info, please call 800-577-TIPS. We pray for him. This violence must stop. pic.twitter.com/KLhwNIa9u5 — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) June 20, 2021

The stabbing was the latest brazen daylight attack caught on camera and follows a particularly violent shooting on a Bronx sidewalk last Thursday that narrowly missed two young children.

Adams, a former police captain, had been in the borough one day earlier to speak out against Thursday's attack and the city's spike in shootings. He has risen to the top of most polls as issues of crime and policing have dominated recent mayoral debates. However, many of the most common types of crime in the city, including robberies, burglaries and grand larcenies, remain near historic lows.

Through the first five months of 2021, the total number of major crimes measured by the police department has been at its lowest level since comparable statistics became available in the 1990s.

With just three days of voting left, candidates are trying to avoid negative narratives — like the questions frontrunner Eric Adams has faced regarding whether he lives in New York or New Jersey. NBC New York's Melissa Russo reports.