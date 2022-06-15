Police Search for Two Suspects After 16-Year-Old Stabbed in the Face on the Subway

Police are looking for the two people they say stabbed a 16-year-old in the face and neck at the Broadway Junction subway station on June 12th.

Investigators say around 10:20 p.m. when the victim was waiting to board a southbound 'A' train, the two suspects came up to him and stabbed him multiple times in the face and neck. Then they took off on separate southbound 'A' and 'C' trains.

The victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.