Queens

Police search for tractor-trailer driver who killed 82-year-old man in Queens hit and run

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for the driver of a tractor-trailer who investigators said hit and killed an 82-year-old man on an electric bicycle in Queens and then did not stay at the scene of the crash.

The hit-and-run happened Thursday just after 6 a.m. near Northern Boulevard and Parsons Boulevard in Queens.

Police said the victim was heading east down Northern Boulevard in the left-turn lane and as he made a left turn he was hit by a 2015 International truck traveling westbound on Northern Boulevard.

The driver of the truck drove off from the scene, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The NYPD is investigating the crash.

