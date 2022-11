Police are searching for a man involved in an October home invasion robbery in Ozone Park.

Police say on October 28th the man entered a 22-year-old woman’s apartment and removed property, while another man displayed a gun.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).