Police Search for Suspect Who Raped 19-Year-Old Woman at Knifepoint in NYC

New York City police are searching for a man who raped a 19-year-old woman on Monday.

Authorities say the suspect approached the woman from behind near East New York Avenue and Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn after midnight on Monday. The unidentified man held a kitchen knife to the victim's throat and threatened to kill her if she resisted, according to police.

The man then forced the victim to go into 672 Ralph Avenue where he raped her. He then fled on foot.

A surveillance camera on the street was able to capture images of the man, police said, asking the public for help to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

