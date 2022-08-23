Greenwich Village

Police Search for Suspect Who Allegedly Stole $200K in Greenwich Village Jewelry Heist

NYPD

Police are searching for a man who they said used a sledge hammer to break into a Manhattan jewelry store and swipe about $200,000 in merchandise.

The alleged robbery took place during the early morning hours on Aug. 17. The suspect, seen wearing a camouflage jacket and a face mask, entered the Seventh Avenue store after breaking the glass front door with a sledge hammer around 3:45 a.m., according to police.

The man, who has not been identified, took various pieces of jewelry which were said to be worth around $200,000 before taking off.

No arrests have yet been made.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.  

This article tagged under:

Greenwich VillageManhattanrobbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us