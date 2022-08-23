Police Search for Suspect Who Allegedly Stole $200K in Greenwich Village Jewelry Heist

Police are searching for a man who they said used a sledge hammer to break into a Manhattan jewelry store and swipe about $200,000 in merchandise.

The alleged robbery took place during the early morning hours on Aug. 17. The suspect, seen wearing a camouflage jacket and a face mask, entered the Seventh Avenue store after breaking the glass front door with a sledge hammer around 3:45 a.m., according to police.

The man, who has not been identified, took various pieces of jewelry which were said to be worth around $200,000 before taking off.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.