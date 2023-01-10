Police Search For Suspect Involved In Commercial Burglary



Investigators are trying to find a suspect wanted for breaking into a Lower East Side smoke shop early in the morning on Nov. 17, 2022.

Police say the person took approximately $4,500 worth of tobacco products and cash from the shop on Essex Street and Grand Street, before running away.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).