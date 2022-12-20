NYPD

Police Search For Suspect Involved in Assault And Robbery On Subway

On December 18th, police say a 45-year-old man was approached by an unknown individual on a southbound "J" train approaching the 121 Street subway.

Police say the suspect punched the victim in the face, then snatched $80 cash from him before taking off. 

The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This article tagged under:

NYPDMTAAssaultrobbery
