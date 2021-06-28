Police Search for Shooter Who Injured Tourist Walking With Family in Times Square

The search is on for the person who shot a tourist who was talking walking through Times Square with his family on Sunday, right near where another gunman opened fire and also injured innocent bystanders less than two months ago.

Police say the victim, 21-year-old Samuel Poulin from upstate New York, was in the city with his family for a baptism. What would have been a joyous celebration could have ended in tragedy when someone shot Poulin in the back near the Marriott Marquis on Broadway around 5:15 p.m. Investigators say the bullet wasn't meant for him.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told NBC New York that he was with his wife, his sister and his brother-in-law when he was struck by a bullet that came from a fight between two men.

Police are still working on finding video footage in their search for two suspects in connection to the shooting, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Poulin is expected to recover and he was in stable condition late Sunday.

The gun violence has left tourists and locals alike on edge, especially because this is the second daytime shooting that occurred in Times Square in two months. Three bystanders were struck by gunfire in May, including a 4-year-old child. The alleged gunman responsible for the May shooting was apprehended days later in Florida after fleeing the city.

Since the spring of 2020, the number of shootings across the city has soared. Through June 6, there were 181 homicides in New York City, up from 121 in the same period in 2019, an increase of 50%. That's the worst start to a year since 2011.

At least 687 people were wounded or killed by gunfire through June 6. That's not historically bad. More than 2,400 people were shot during the same period in 1993. But it is the highest number for a winter and early spring since 2000.