New Jersey police are searching the area of Rutgers University's Livingston campus for a "possible armed subject" on Thursday, according to an alert sent on the school's Emergency Notification System.

Piscataway police alerted residents to avoid the area of Metlars Lane near Suttons Lane in News Brunswick as they searched for a fleeing suspect who is possibly armed with a weapon.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.