Police search for NYC murder suspects who are thought to live in Philly

Police in New York City are searching for three suspects who are wanted for murder and are believed to live in Philadelphia.

The men are accused of holding several victims at gunpoint and stealing multiple pounds of marijuana on Thursday, Dec. 19 just before 9:30 p.m. inside 41-19 Haight Street, according New York City police.

Léelo en español aquí

Police in New York reported that the suspects fired their weapons. A 37-year-old man, later identified as Yun Li, was shot in the head and a 42-year-old man was shot in the cheek.

Both of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital, police said. Li was pronounced dead and the 42-year-old was listed in stable condition.

The three suspects got away in two vehicles, police said. One car was a black-colored Dodge Durango and the other was a gray-colored Nissan Pathfinder.

If you have any information, please contact the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).