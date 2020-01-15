Police Search for Man Who Randomly Threw Metal Chain at Off-Duty Officer’s Face in Subway

A seemingly random attack on an off-duty police officer at a Lower Manhattan subway station left commuters uneasy as the NYPD continued to search for the suspect on Wednesday.

Police say a man threw a metal bicycle chain through a subway car's open door, hitting a 37-year-old cop in her face at the Park Place 2 train station on Tuesday. The suspect then got on a train and fled at the Chamber Street subway station.

The victim was treated for swelling and bruising to her face at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

"I mean it’s really scary, you take the train, and want it to be safe experience wherever you travel it’s one of best parts of New York," Soham Daga of Financial District expressed his concern to NBC New York.

"When stuff like that happens, you get scared and worry about your safety, at end of day you hope police and MTA will do whatever they have to, to catch the guy," he continued.

Police described the suspect as approximately 6'2" and 200 lbs. They believe the attack was random but still creates great concerns.

Detectives searched for the suspect through surveillance camera and asked anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).