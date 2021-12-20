Police Search for Group Who Allegedly Attacked Man, Beat Him With Chair in Brooklyn

The NYPD is looking for a group of men allegedly seen on video beating a man on the ground in Brooklyn, and beating him with a chair before robbing him.

The violent incident occurred just after 4 a.m. on Dec. 11 on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue P in Midwood, according to police. Video shows the 33-year-old victim getting approached by the group of nearly a dozen men on the sidewalk, and he falls to the ground.

After he falls down, several members of the group start punching and kicking him repeatedly, video shows. Another member of the violent group grabs a chair that is nearby, brings it above his head slams it down on the man, who lost consciousness during the attack, police said.

A few of the men can be seen going through the victims pockets, before the group walked away.

The victim was later brought to NYC Health and Hospitals Coney Island with cuts to his face and head, and was expected to recover.

Anyone with information regarding the group of alleged attackers is asked to contact police.