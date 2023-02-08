Police Search For Driver Who Struck Elderly Woman and Fled

Police in Queens are searching for a driver involved in a crash on Feb. 6, leaving a woman badly hurt.

Police say a dark-colored Acura SUV was traveling eastbound on Roosevelt Ave. Monday afternoon when it struck an 81-year-old woman crossing the street.



The victim sustained serious physical injuries and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed as stable.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene via Roosevelt Ave.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).