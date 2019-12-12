missing child

Children Missing for Hours in Bronx Found At Grandmother’s House

Neither of the children, 8 and 10 years old, showed up to school Thursday morning, but were located hours later

Two children who had been missing since Thursday morning were found after an hours-long search, police said.

Police were contacted after Christy Valentin, 10, and younger brother Douglas Valentin, 8, did not show up for school, and officials notified their parents.

Previously, the two were last seen at their home on Castle Hill Avenue in the southeastern section of the Bronx, according to police. A law enforcement source said it appeared the two ran away from their foster home.

Thankfully, the children were found by NYPD officers later in the evening at their grandmother's house, police said.

