Brooklyn

Police Search For Brooklyn Mom Who Went Missing Along With Her 3 Young Children

Missing mother and her children
NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a mother who disappeared from her Brooklyn home, along with her three young children.

Crystal Johnson was reported missing on Friday, who was last seen with her children at their home on Van Siclen Avenue in East New York, police said. Her children — two sons Devine, 6, and Sincere, 5, and their 1-year-old sister Hydi — were with their mother, according to police.

The 26-year-old Johnson was seen just after noon wearing a navy blue sweater while with the children and pushing a stroller, police said.

The Administration for Children's Services (ACS) was scheduled to pay Johnson a visit Friday, but she left with the kids before that time. She may be looking to potentially harm herself.

The mother was last seen walking with her children and a stroller on Van Siclen Avenue in East New York.

Police said Johnson is approximately 5-foot-2, 150 pounds with bruising under both eyes, and was wearing flower print leggings. She was seen on Van Siclen Avenue.

News

COVID-19 17 hours ago

Unmasked Heckler Wreaks Havoc at Briefing as NYC Eyes New Shutdowns Over COVID Clusters

Montgomery County 6 hours ago

Cheltenham Girl Found Safe After Amber Alert, Alleged Abduction

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson or the children is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us