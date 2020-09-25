Police Search For Brooklyn Mom Who Went Missing Along With Her 3 Young Children

The NYPD is looking for a mother who disappeared from her Brooklyn home, along with her three young children.

Crystal Johnson was reported missing on Friday, who was last seen with her children at their home on Van Siclen Avenue in East New York, police said. Her children — two sons Devine, 6, and Sincere, 5, and their 1-year-old sister Hydi — were with their mother, according to police.

The 26-year-old Johnson was seen just after noon wearing a navy blue sweater while with the children and pushing a stroller, police said.

The Administration for Children's Services (ACS) was scheduled to pay Johnson a visit Friday, but she left with the kids before that time. She may be looking to potentially harm herself.

Police said Johnson is approximately 5-foot-2, 150 pounds with bruising under both eyes, and was wearing flower print leggings. She was seen on Van Siclen Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson or the children is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).