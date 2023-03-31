Police Search for Bronx Carjacker Who Took Off With 8-Month-Old Baby in Backseat

Shocking security camera footage shows the terrifying moment a Bronx mother saw someone take off with her car — with her 8-month-old baby still inside.

The scary incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on East 175th Street and Mohegan Avenue in the East Morrisania neighborhood, according to police.

The mother and father of the baby girl were unloading groceries from the trunk, when a man hopped into the driver's seat and drove away.

Video shows one of the parents chase after the car as it started to get away. The mother can be heard shrieking in terror as driver took off.

The person who stole the car quickly discovered the baby was still in the back seat, and stopped about a block away. He ran off after abandoning the vehicle, police said. The child was left unhurt.

The suspect, who police described as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, is still being sought. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident is asked to contact police.