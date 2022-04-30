New Jersey

Police Say No Shots Fired at Garden State Plaza After Report of Evacuation

Shoppers ride an escalator at the Westfield Garden State Plaza mall
Getty Images

Reports of a possible shooting at the Westfield Garden State Plaza that appeared to spur panic at the New Jersey mall Saturday afternoon were unfounded, police said.

There was no shooting at the mall located in Paramus, the police department tweeted. Social media reports of an evacuation started around 4 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the mall for reports of a fight, police said. About an hour after the commotion began, police said the people involved had left the area.

There were no reports of any injuries. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

This story is developing.

