Police Rush, Arrest NYC Protesters on West Village Sidewalk

A dramatic scene unfolded late Saturday between a group of protesters and police steps away from an outdoor dining establishment in the West Village.

Officers of the NYPD rushed protesters near Hudson Street and W 10th Street after reportedly raiding an art protest in nearby Washington Square Park. The group demonstrating in the park had marched to the 6th Precinct to protest after officers seized their music equipment.

A police spokesperson confirmed "multiple" arrests while a protester at the scene said that number was likely in the "dozens."

Video of the arrests showed officers rush the protesters standing on the sidewalk amid pedestrians and West Village diners.

An electronic message was delivered seconds before police rushed across the empty street to arrest the protesters on the sidewalk.

"Please be advised that pedestrians are not permitted to walk in the street or roadway," the message played at the intersection.

The NYPD spokesperson said the arrests were for disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration but could not provide specific details about what actions were taken by those arrested that constituted obstruction or why the music equipment was confiscated.