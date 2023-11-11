New York City

Police respond to reports of bomb threats at multiple Jewish sites in NYC

By NBC New York Staff

A number of reported bomb threats were made at several Jewish sites across New York City on Saturday, triggering an NYPD response as tensions surrounding the escalating war remain high.

Officers with the NYPD responded to the Holocaust Memorial Park in Brooklyn around 10 a.m. following a 911 call, a spokesperson confirmed to News 4. At the site they reportedly found a grenade inside the pond and alerted the bomb squad.

An assessment of the device was completed and the grenade was found to be inert, police said. There were no injuries.

A second scene unfolded less than an hour later in Manhattan at Central Synagogue off Lexington Avenue for a report of two bags that were "going to explode," the spokesperson explained. Police conducted a search of the area and were unable to locate any threats.

As of Saturday evening, the NYPD did not have any details to provide on any potential suspects in either incident.

