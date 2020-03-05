Police Release Sketch of Gunman Who Shot Pregnant Queens Woman in Her Car

What to Know
- A gunman shot a pregnant woman as she was sitting in her car in Queens, police said
- The 31-year-old woman was shot in the hand, the NYPD said; she was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries
- The man who shot her hadn't been arrested
Police on Wednesday released a sketch photo of the man suspected of shooting a pregnant woman inside her car in January.
The 31-year-old woman was shot twice her in her hands but she and her baby were expected to be OK.
The victim had just gotten back to her home on 181st Street in Springfield Gardens when a man in a green sweatshirt walked up to her car and started shooting, police and a witness said.
No one has been arrested in connection to the incident and an investigation is ongoing.
