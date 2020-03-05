Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Queens

Police Release Sketch of Gunman Who Shot Pregnant Queens Woman in Her Car

By Ken Buffa

NBCUniversal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A gunman shot a pregnant woman as she was sitting in her car in Queens, police said
  • The 31-year-old woman was shot in the hand, the NYPD said; she was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries
  • The man who shot her hadn't been arrested

Police on Wednesday released a sketch photo of the man suspected of shooting a pregnant woman inside her car in January.

The 31-year-old woman was shot twice her in her hands but she and her baby were expected to be OK.

The victim had just gotten back to her home on 181st Street in Springfield Gardens when a man in a green sweatshirt walked up to her car and started shooting, police and a witness said. 

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

COVID-19 5 hours ago

Timeline: Tracking the Spread of COVID-19 in Tri-State

Coronavirus 11 hours ago

First Presumptive Case of Novel Coronavirus Comes to NJ, Sent to CDC for Confirmation

No one has been arrested in connection to the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensshootingSpringfield Gardens
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us